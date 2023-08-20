The video in question first appeared on Bilibili (for those who don’t know it, it’s a sort of YouTube of China) and was later shared on Twitter by bilibili user 四叶妹妹. Clearly it could disappear from the network within a few hours, if the Game Science team decides to block it.

Black Myth: WuKong will be one of the protagonists of Gamescom 2023, where for the occasion we will see a new trailer during the Opening Night Live. Furthermore, according to some rumors, the participants in the event will be able to try one demos of the game, of which a leak has apparently been leaked gameplay videos online sooner than expected.

A boss fight from the PC version

As we can see the video shows a boss fight against a giant insectoid monster that tries to embarrass the player by exploiting his size to perform powerful dunks, as well as rolling attacks, poisonous toxins and asking for the help of his “puppies”.

It seems that the video is taken from PC version, with a configuration featuring an i7 8700 and a GeForce 1660 Ti, with the game running in 2K. Unfortunately the quality of the video is not the best, therefore absolutely not indicative of the final product.

At this point, all that remains is to wait for Gamescom 2023 to see films of Black Myth: WuKong of certainly better quality, with the hope that a demo will be made available to all players and not only to those who will take part in the Cologne event, which will remember it will take place from 23 to 27 August 2023, anticipated by the Opening Night Live which will be broadcast on 22 August.