In February 2020 it was announced Black Myth: Wukong, a game developed by the Chinese studio known as Game Science. Since its reveal, the title has drawn a lot of attention, as it not only looks like a pretty interesting action game, but also uses Unreal Engine 5. Now, The launch window for this title was recently revealed.

Through a bizarre trailer where a rabbit is trying to play Black Myth: Wukongit has been confirmed that Game Science’s next game will be available sometime in summer 2024. That is, between June 21 and September 23 of the following year.

Black Myth: Wukong is inspired by Journey to the West, 16th Century Chinese Folklore Novel, only this time, the classic story will be told using the Unreal Engine 5. On related topics, here you can see the gameplay of this title at 4K and 60fps.

Black Myth: Wukong It still looks like a fantastic game. While this title is still over a year away, each new trailer presents one more reason to give Game Science’s work a chance. We only have to wait.

