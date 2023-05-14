Representatives of different sectors of the black movement participated this Saturday (13) in a free health conference to discuss the national policy for the integral health of the black population. The initiative, carried out in person and onlinebrought together more than 1,200 subscribers distributed across 26 states and the Federal District.

The Free Conference on the Health of the Black Population discussed, among other points, the eradication of institutionalized racism in the health system, the reduction of mortality among the black population, monitoring and social control of public policies in Brazil.

Related news:

“Our main agenda is the eradication of institutionalized racism in the Unified Health System (SUS), the improvement of the quality of life of the black population, greater participation of the black population in the course of the system, in the deliberations, in the social control foreseen in the laws that govern the SUS, in addition to eradicating racism, improving the health indicators of the black population. Since we are the main victims of processes engendered in Brazilian society, such as violence and hunger”, said the coordinator of the NGO Criola, Lúcia Xavier, one of the organizers of the conference.

Lúcia also said that one of the guiding principles of the debates was the one that deals with the implementation of the National Policy for the Comprehensive Health of the Black Population (PNSIPN). Approved in 2006 and published for the first time in 2009, the policy is a document produced by Brazilian civil society, which outlines management strategies and responsibilities aimed at improving the health conditions of this segment of the population.

The document includes care, attention, health promotion and disease prevention actions, as well as participatory management, popular participation and social control, production of knowledge, training and continuing education for health workers, aimed at promoting equity in health in the black population.

According to Lucia, contributions from the free conference will be forwarded to the 17th National Health Conference, which will take place in July.

“The conference appears as an opportunity, since in the past four years there was an impossibility of dialogue and participation and, therefore, we saw the chance to articulate these sectors again to bring politics as a fundamental axis of the themes that deal with the conference. She is saying that Brazil will be different, that Brazil needs to be democratic, strengthen the SUS, and have an action that strengthens or improves the health conditions of the population in general and of the black population”, he said.

During the opening of the conference, historian and member of the Brazilian Association of Gays, Lesbians, Bisexuals, Transvestites and Transsexuals (ABGLT) Heliana Hemetério stressed the importance of implementing the policy by states and municipalities.

“When we talk about the implementation of the integral health policy, we are talking about the [política] tripartite, this has to be in the municipalities and states all the time. We know that the National Council [de Saúde] it has its role, but for these policies to respond, municipalities need to implement it”, he said.

Heliana also reinforced the need for a greater presence of blacks in spaces of social control of the SUS, such as health councils.

“It is important for the black population to participate in social control with local, district and state councils. More and more, the population has to become aware of these spaces of control to make the insertion of this fight, “she said.