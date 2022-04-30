Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

On April 30, the so-called Black Moon occurs. The black moon is a rare celestial event – yet invisible to the human eye.

Munich – “As you can see, you see nothing”. This quote from the moderator Hans-Joachim Kulenkampff describes exactly what will happen in the sky over Germany on the night of April 30th. At least for the human eye, the phenomenon of the Black Moon is not recognizable. But if you make your way to the nearest observatory on the last day of the month, you can marvel at a rare phenomenon.

Black Moon over Germany – That’s what the black moon is all about

First of all: The Black Moon is not an official astronomical term. In contrast to the usual celestial phenomena, such as the solar eclipse or the many annual shooting stars, the definition is therefore not certain. According to the portal timeanddate different definitions are common:

Black Moon by Season: What is meant here is the third new moon that occurs within an astronomical season, i.e. between the equinox and the solstice, whereby the season must have a total of four new moons. The phenomenon occurs about every two to three quarters of a year.

What is meant here is the third new moon that occurs within an astronomical season, i.e. between the equinox and the solstice, whereby the season must have a total of four new moons. The phenomenon occurs about every two to three quarters of a year. Black Moon by Month Count: Approximately every 29 months, one of the 12 months includes two new moons. The latter is then referred to as the black moon. Every 19 years there is a new moon at the end of January and beginning of March, February is left empty-handed. This means that there are two new moons in these months, i.e. one double black moon this year.

Since at new moon only the side of the moon that is not illuminated by the sun can be seen from the globe, there is always a black moon – because from an earthly point of view there is simply no moon visible. The term Black Moon is therefore misleading. Rather, it only means that the new moon, which is currently in force, has a special position in the overall concept of the monthly phases of the moon.

Black Moon over Germany – On April 30th, the observatory is worthwhile

Of course, every new moon, which is usually not visible to the naked eye, can be viewed in observatories. But visiting the observatory at the end of the month so as not to miss the rare phenomenon of a second new moon in April is definitely a nice end. Since April 30th is also annually the Walpurgis Night offers, the constellations of the Black Moon 2022 are given a special magic. (askl)