The government has another major success in the fight against black money. Under the new arrangement for the automatic exchange of black money information treaty between India and Switzerland, the Swiss government has received the second list of Swiss bank accounts of its citizens. The officials have given information about this. Switzerland said information about 3.1 million financial accounts was shared with 86 countries.Let us know that earlier in September 2019, Switzerland had shared information with 75 countries including India. As a major step towards fighting black money, India was informed about its citizens in Swiss Bank.

Switzerland has said that information about 3.1 million financial accounts has been shared with 86 countries. India is among the 86 countries with which Switzerland’s Federal Tax Administration (FTA) has exchanged financial accounts information on the AEOI this year within the framework of global standards. The FTA said in a statement on Friday that India received its first set of details from Switzerland in September 2019 under the AEOI (automatic exchange of information), when it included 75 countries. About 3.1 million (31 lakh) financial accounts were involved in information exchange this year. Although the statement did not explicitly name India. Officials said that India is among the major countries with which Switzerland has shared details about the financial accounts of Swiss bank customers and various other financial institutions.

Information about more than 100 Indian citizens and institutions

Officials further noted that a “large number” belonged to Indian citizens and institutions in the overall exchange of information about more than three million financial accounts on behalf of Switzerland with 86 countries this year. Officials said that Swiss authorities have shared information about more than 100 Indian citizens and institutions over the past year. These cases mostly relate to old accounts, which may close before 2018, for which Switzerland has shared details with India under an earlier framework of mutual administrative support. Because the Indian authorities provided prima facie evidence of tax-related wrongdoings by those account holders. AEOI only applies to accounts that were active or closed during 2018.

Some matters are also related to

Some of these cases relate to institutions established by Indians in various foreign courts such as Panama, the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands, while individuals include mostly businessmen and some politicians and then royals as well as members of their families. However, the authorities refused to share details about the exact number or assets of the accounts held by the Indians. Information shared by Swiss authorities includes identification, account and financial information, such as name, address, place of residence and tax identification number, as well as information related to reporting financial institutions, account balances and capital income.

Have the taxpayers filed returns correctly

The exchanged information will allow the tax authorities to verify whether the taxpayers have correctly declared their financial accounts in their tax returns. The next exchange will take place in September 2021. The FTA said in its statement that this year there are 11 new jurisdictions in 86 countries covered under AEOI – Anguilla, Aruba, Bahamas, Bahrain, Granada, Israel, Kuwait, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Panama and the United Arab Emirates – further 75. The current list of countries with which the information was shared last year.