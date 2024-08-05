Investors have activated the panic button in the face of the possible entry into recession of the United States economy, which has led to a session of heavy losses on the stock markets around the world. In Spain, the Ibex 35, the main stock market index, has fallen by 3% and is around 2.5% pending the magnitude of the falls in the United States. Before the opening, the futures markets, which are quoted 24 hours a day, fell between 2.5% and 3%. But the trigger for the falls has been the historic collapse of the Japanese stock market: the Nikkei index has sunk by 12.4% in what has become its worst day since 1987.

The trigger for fear, however, was activated last Friday with the publication of weak employment data in the US. In July, the country created 114,000 jobs, below the 175,000 expected by the market, and the unemployment rate rose by two-tenths, to 4.3%. Two figures that are a cold shower for investors who had faith in the strength of the world’s leading economy, which could weather high interest rates without entering a recession. Now the same investors fear that the decision of the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates until September (as suggested by its president, Jerome Powell, at the July meeting) will aggravate the economic slowdown.

However, and as is usual in the markets, the fall comes on already fertile ground: the high valuations at which the big technology companies are listed, which have led (sometimes monopolistically) the rises on Wall Street. The so-called magnificent seven – Nvidia, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple Meta, Amazon and Tesla – led the rises in 2023 and have also continued their rally in the first seven months in the face of the furor aroused by artificial intelligence. However, the high levels at which they are listed have also sown doubts, since the results have not been up to expectations in some companies. UBS explains that “the tailwind of AI has begun to weaken as investors have begun to lose patience with the time it takes to monetize investments.” Even so, they consider that “there are no signs that companies are backing down on their investment plans” and point out that investors have taken advantage of this to accelerate the rotation of their portfolios towards defensive stocks.

Technological optimism and the strength of the US economy have sparked an excess of confidence this year: the so-called fear index, the Vix, which measures what investors pay to protect themselves from the risk of falls on Wall Street, has been trading at historically very low levels. This Monday morning it has shot up to 35 points, a level not seen since the pandemic of 2020.

Citi strategists acknowledge that in recent weeks “we had seen increased risks of a hard landing as our economists believed the Sahm rule [teoría que predice una recesión cuando la tasa de desempleo promedio de EE UU de los últimos tres meses supera en 0,5 puntos porcentuales a su mínimo de los últimos 12 meses] could kick in soon. In this case, it turns out that we should have been less concerned about the election and more concerned about the growing risks of a hard landing, implying that we should have reduced equity risk even further.”

“Our working hypothesis remains that of slower but solid growth in the second half of the year, with a limited risk of recession in the next 12 months. Although the equity market has been showing signs of nervousness for some time now, it was not until last week that the bond market showed decisive movements,” comments Dario Messi, Head of Fixed Income Research at Julius Baer.

The radical change in sentiment has also come in August, a month in which trading levels on the stock markets fall sharply, making it easier for large swings to occur even if less money is moved. The sharp fall in the Japanese stock market, for its part, is due to the rise in the yen in recent days, after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates on July 31. The rise in the currency, which has gained 13% against the dollar, has punished investors who borrowed in yen to invest in assets in Europe and the United States, taking advantage of the interest rate differential. The losses in this strategy, called carry tradehave forced these large investors to reduce their risk positions, dragging Japanese retail investors down with them and raising the ghosts of a major financial storm in the rest of the world. The yen, in fact, is down more than 2.5% today.

These fears are already causing changes in economic expectations: on the one hand, the probability that the Fed will be forced to make a larger-than-expected rate cut in September has skyrocketed. Analysts estimate that if the US labour market remains weak in August, the Fed could be forced to accelerate rate cuts to avoid a recession. In just a few days, the consensus of analysts has gone from seeing two 25 basis point cuts in the Fed’s policy rates in 2024 to even expecting three cuts, of 50 basis points each, in the September, November and December meetings. However, there are banks such as Goldman Sachs that believe that the weakness shown by employment in July could be corrected in August, hence they continue to maintain a 25 basis point rate cut in September as their main scenario.

In parallel, money is fleeing equities to enter debt. The yield on ten-year US bonds, which moves inversely to their price, is already trading at 3.7%, levels not seen since May 2023. The stock market falls are also being corrected by crypto assets. Bitcoin is trading below $49,000 and has accumulated a 10% drop in the day, while ether is falling another 15%. At a time when investors already see the beginning of rate cuts in September, money is starting to leave riskier assets – such as cryptocurrencies or the stock market – and enter bonds and money market funds.

