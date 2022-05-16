For three years now BlackMirror It has not broadcast a new season, something that left fans disconcerted, not only with the absence, but with chapters that no longer met quality standards. However, this entire disappearance may be about to change, as a comeback is apparently being planned for Netflix.

According to sources from the entertainment medium known as Variety, is already looking for the protagonists who will give life to the characters of the sixth season of stories with a touch of technology. In addition, an increase in the number of episodes is mentioned, emphasizing that the fifth wave was very short, with a total of 3 chapters.

The new season of BlackMirror It is the first one that comes out since the creator charlie brooker and his partner Annabelle Jones they left their producer House of Tomorrow. They then moved to Broke and BonesY Netflix quickly invested in the company through a deal for a sum that could reach 100 million dollars to have part of the license.

But when brooker Y jones abandoned House of Tomorrowthe rights remained in the hands of Endemol Shine Groupwhich was eventually acquired by Banijay Group in the summer of 2020. That agreement prevented them from producing more seasons for Netflix until an agreement was reached to continue making this series a reality.

Now what Netflix has the rights, the writers are at work to bring back this popular show, which is expected to continue to have special guests from the likes of Myley Cyrus, how it happened in the fifth season. However, the premiere for it is not yet contemplated, although it could be until the end of the year 2023.

Via: Variety