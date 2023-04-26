After three years of silence, Netflix has revealed the arrival of a new season of the series Black Mirror in June 2023, defined as the most surprising ever by author Charlie Brooker, who spoke about it in an interview granted to Tudum.

Brooker: “Partly as a challenge and partly to keep things fresh for me and for viewers, I’ve started the new season by deliberately overturning some of my fundamental assumptions about what to expect,” adding that the new season will address themes that previously had swore not to face.

After season five, the season six it has a lot to prove and, according to some, to make up for compared to the first seasons. We’ll see where it goes. The cast of protagonists is still really rich: Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Himesh Patel (Station Eleven), Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Rory Culkin (Columbus) and Salma Hayek Pinault (Frida) among many.

That Netflix was working on a new season of Black Mirror had emerged about a year ago. Now we also know when we will finally be able to see it, naturally in streaming, by subscription.