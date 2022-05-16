Black Mirror, the dystopian TV series loved and followed by millions of fans around the world, is preparing to cross the finish line of Season 6. The announcement came from Variety and it was a breath of fresh air, especially because, in recent months, there was a lot of fear that this work could be interrupted.

Three years have passed since the end of the fifth season (here our review), which aired on Netflix, and, consequently, from the end of the news regarding the future of this series. From today, however, fans will no longer have reason to worry, on the contrary, they can easily get carried away by the hype.

Yes, because according to what a well-informed source tells Variety, Black Mirror season 6 will contain more episodes than the previous one, which only counted three episodes. Furthermore, Netflix intends each episode of this new season to be a real movie. Both by budget and by duration.

In short, this new season is preparing to be one of the best ever. If you have not yet seen it and perhaps you did not know, until today, the existence of such a product, we will tell you the plot so as to make your mouth water. Obviously, without spoilers.

This series is set in a future, actually, not so far from our present, so much so that it surprisingly resembles it. Yes, because in Black Mirror it is the facts of current events, our actuality, and on technology and its new uses that are the masters.. But perhaps you already understood this from the title.

We tell you no more, but know that you are missing out on a great product. So, run on Netflix and start devouring as many episodes. You will not regret it. In addition, the cast is highly respected, including the likes of Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and many others.

We can’t wait to hear more of this spectacular season.