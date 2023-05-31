













Black Mirror reveals a new trailer with Salma Hayel, Michael Cera and many more

Again, Black Mirror tries to cross the limits of reality to submit us to an intense chill. In its new season it will raise a platform that is practically the fictionalized Netflix counterpart, of course.

“Streamberry” will be the platform that broadcasts a special program: Joan is Awful that in different ways will be able to reach and alienate its viewers. This show will star Salma Hayek.

season six of Black Mirror will be the backbone of the distribution of the “Streamberry” program and it seems that we will also have different technologies and even personality/body swaps. Let’s see what kind of stories the popular series will bring us.

Source: Netflix

Black Mirror will have different scenarios and will try to provoke a broad scheme of strong emotionsget ready!

What to see before Black Mirror?

Sci Fi series have a strong structure that abolishes with each release. That is the purpose and its wonder. We are advancing and Sci Fi must be ten steps ahead of us.

Because of this, many times this type of delivery is understood as prophetic and therefore chilling, although not all Sci Fi is terrifying.

Some are simply acid or exaggeratedly realistic, because it is not just talking about high technologies, from humanism it is focused to maintain the fresh but terrible perspective of class differences or political issues.

An excellent installment that you can see prior to season six of Black Mirror is alone from Prime Video, a very withering sophisticated series.

