Black Mirrorthe controversial dystopian home series Netflix, has been renovated from the streaming service for a seventh season. The news was reported for the first time exclusively by the website Variety.

Right now there is not but still some he confirms on the number of episodesnor on the names of actors involved. The only certain thing is the return of Brooker, Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades as Executive Producers of the series.

There sixth season was divided into five parts and saw among the ranks of actors also personalities coming directly from A-List of Hollywood, among which we remember for example Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett.

Black Mirror is a series considered in many ways capable of predicting the future of our society, particularly regarding new technologies and the consequences of their use and abuse.

Just within the latest season, made available in June 2023, it is possible to find an episode in particular that seen today can be quite disturbing: the first episode deals with a streaming service called Streamberry which transforms the lives of viewers into television shows via AI. The episode came out just before that ChatGPT would become an international case.