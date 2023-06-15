What do you expect from a new season of BlackMirror? More pitch-black mini-films about technological excesses? Murder robots, extreme surveillance, social media terror, virtual confusion and above all: digitally copied consciousness?

That copyable brain in particular has become a hang-up of Charlie Brooker, the spiritual father of BlackMirror, heading into season six on Netflix this week. It inspired Black Mirrors’ highest-rated, bittersweetly optimistic episode San Juniperoin which eternal life dawns after euthanasia in a data center.

In 2019, Brooker seemed to have run out of energy in its fifth season: three episodes plus an interactive gimmick Bandersnatch. The episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too was the low point: Miley Cyrus played good pop star Ashley who wants to make rebellious music. A greedy aunt then puts her in a coma to exploit her hologram, but hadn’t counted on her fans and Ashley’s mini-robot-uploaded consciousness – don’t ask why. Cheerful but infantile: BlackMirror unworthy. You prefer to see it grim, bitter or bittersweet, with a semi-serious, but tantalizing hint of techno-dystopia or doom-prophecy.

Brooker took a few years of reflection. In an interview with film magazine Empire does he admit that he also noticed that his stories often resembled “Oh no, I was in a computer all this time!” came down. Now he often seems to deliberately break with what BlackMirror is deemed to be. He experienced that as “a nice, ice-cold glass of water in the face.”

What’s new? ‘Washing out technology’ is the focus of only two of the five episodes. Three episodes revolve around media criticism, another of Brooker’s hobbyhorses, which Netflix – under the alias Streamberry – has repeatedly targeted. The setting is usually a recent, alternative or otherwise past, not the familiar near future, which has become ominous through extrapolation of a technological trend. Season 6 has a retro vibe.

So the list of ‘Black Mirror episodes that correctly predicted the future’ is no longer this year; the emphasis is on thriller and horror, less on science fiction. All in all, you experience it more as an update of anthology series like The Twilight Zone than as classic BlackMirror.

There is little wrong with that, it does not offer the shock of a glass of ice-cold water in the face, but it is a revenge for a weak season. Brooker proves sharpest where he breaks with his familiar templates; there he best displays his flair for unexpected denouement. But rest assured: even now consciousness is uploaded and someone discovers that he only exists virtually in a computer.

Don’t want to know anything about the content of the new episodes? Then read the rest of this piece after watching the new season.

The sixth season of Black Mirror, ranked on a scale of 0 to 10

Beyond the Sea

Despite strong roles from Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul and Kate Mara, this episode offers a lazy form of ‘alternative history’. As in, “let’s make a movie about Neanderthals with machine guns!” Astronauts Cliff and David are on a years-long space mission in an alternative 1969, with vintage cars, antique morals and 22nd century technology. To combat loneliness and ‘cabin fever’, the duo upload their consciousness most of the time to a replica: an android copy that lives on Earth with their family. Until Cliff’s family is murdered in front of him and his replica set on fire by a Charles Mason-like cult that wants to “restore natural order.” Concerned about Cliff’s potentially suicidal depression, David allows him occasional use of his replica with his wife’s knowledge. That leads to predictable psychological complications, with a denouement that is too cynical and repulsive even for Booker: you don’t really believe it.

●●●●●●●●●●

Joan is Awful

The sluggish, dastardly routine of Joan, a middle-of-the-road tech company, is thrown into disarray when Netflix—excuse me: Streamberry—airs a popular soap opera about her life: Joan is Awful. Salma Hayek – at least: an AI-generated digital copy of the actress – reenacts her daily life; through total surveillance, Streamberry’s quantum computer (quomputer) knows every detail and condenses it into hostile-toned drama. Joan becomes an outcast, just like in the Black Mirror episode Nose dive is also liberating.

Joan draws the attention of Salma Hayek via an embarrassing action, who is not happy when her digital avatar has to reenact that, but she too is powerless against Netflix’s legally sealed gag – sorry: Streamberry. The denouement is predictably witty mind fuckbut vision of the future and theme does not feel very relevant or urgent.

●●●●●●●●●●

Maze Day

This episode deals with unscrupulous, old-fashioned paparazzi who terrorize stars with telephoto lenses. Rather a look back at the past than an extrapolation of the present, where everyone has become a kind of paparazzo thanks to the mobile phone. A photographer wrestles with her conscience when a celebrity caught on a gay date commits suicide. At the same time, film star Mazey Day drives on during shooting in the Czech Republic after a nighttime collision under the influence of magic mushrooms. Apparently guilt-ridden into destructive behavior, she is fired and flies back to Los Angeles. After which she disappears without a trace.

The photographer, now working as a barista, takes out her camera for ‘one last job‘: a snapshot of the missing Mazey Day yields $ 30,000. She starts the hunt, but things take a bloody turn. Entertaining, low-substantial horror with a satisfying but easy target.

●●●●●●●●●●

Loch Henry

Once again Brooker is targeting Netflix: now the insatiable thirst for serial killers and ‘true crime’, with a personal angle, please. A filmmaker visits his mother in his hometown near Loch Henry in Scotland: he wants an inspiring documentary about an environmental activist. His home village is in decline: tourists have deserted after serial killer Ian Adair kidnapped eight and tortured them to death in his basement. His father Kenny, the local police officer, was injured trying to arrest Adair and died of a drug-resistant hospital bacteria.

His girlfriend Pia sees it immediately: get rid of the mileuman, this is your breakthrough. Sensation, intimacy, serial murder: what more could you want? When an old friend, now a pub owner, is enthusiastic – Adair’s atrocities can be a hot spot again – he gives in. And of course Streamberry is pleased with his pitch and personal angle.

As it is with country thrillers: in the process, deeper layers and surly hidden secrets are revealed. Material for Baftas and Oscars. But the price for that is high in these strong episodes with nice OMG moments.

●●●●●●●●●●

demon 79

In this thrilling, at times hilarious episode, a lonely Indian shoe saleswoman (the expressive Anjana Vasan from We Are Lady Parts) her finger on a runic amulet, summoning demon-in-training Gaap. He assumes the form of her idol – Boney M dancer Bobby Farrell – and explains to her that she must kill someone every time for the next three days. That triple sacrifice is the only way to prevent a nuclear apocalypse. If she fails, his demonic career will also suffer.

The friendly Gaap estimates her as a ‘pusher’ who prefers to smash skulls with bricks or hammers; for motivation, he shows her that her victims are or become monsters. And of course things get out of hand, and it turns into a romantic comedy of sorts via a stunning twist. The undisputed highlight of this season: black comedy with a bittersweet twist. Vintage Charlie Brooker.

●●●●●●●●●●

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jY1ecibLYo

Review Sci-Fi series BlackMirror From: Charlie Brooker. Starring: Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Daniel Portman, Clara Rugaard, Anjana Vasan. Now on Netflix. ●●●●●