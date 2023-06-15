After four years, Black mirror will return to Netflix to premiere its sixth season. The series, created and written by Charlie Brookerwhose plot shows us a dystopian world that is used as a criticism of the current world and the use of technology, will have as a novelty the participation of Salma Hayek and Aaron Paul. They will join other stars who were in previous seasons like Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Letitia Wright, among others.

When will “Black Mirror” premiere on Netflix?

The series will arrive with its sixth installment on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 3 am If you are not yet affiliated with the service, you can enter its website to review the different plans it has and see if any of them are accommodates your needs.

“San Junipero” (season 3, chapter 4) is listed as one of the best episodes of the series. Photo: Netflix

How many chapters will “Black Mirror 6” have?

The new season of the British series will have five chapters, which will star actors such as Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul (“Breaking bad”), Kate Mara, Clara Rugaard, Josh Hartnett, among others.

This production has always been characterized by having few episodes per season, for example, the first and second recorded three episodes each, while the third and fourth had six. The fifth season, for its part, also had only three chapters.

What is the chronological order of “Black mirror”?

It is true that the series has different seasons, however, the story can also be seen following a specific order, taking into account the events that occurred in each chapter.

This is the suggested order to follow:

Year 1

“The national anthem” (Season 1, episode 1)

“Fifteen Million Merits” (Season 1, Episode 2)

“The Waldo moment” (Season 2, episode 3)

“White Bear” (Season 2, Episode 2)

year 2

“Shut up and dance” (Season 3, episode 3)

“Crocodile” (Season 4, Episode 3)

“White Christmas” (Special)

“Nosedive” (Season 3, Episode 1)

year 3

“Hated in the nation” (Season 3, episode 6)

year 4

“Men against fire” (Season 3, episode 5)

“Playtest” (Season 3, Episode 2)

“Arkangel” (Season 4, Episode 2)

“The entire history of you” (Season 1, Episode 3)

“Be right back” (Season 2, episode 1)

“San Junipero” (Season 3, Episode 4)

“USS Callister” (Season 4, Episode 1)

“Hang the DJ” (Season 4, Episode 4)

year 5

“Black museum” (Season 4, episode 6)

“Metalhead” (Season 4, Episode 5)

Watch the official trailer for the new season of “Black Mirror”