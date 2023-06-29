The premiere of Season 6 of Black Mirror plays into the fears of deepfakes and artificial intelligence that grip our daily lives when protagonist Joan Tait’s (Annie Murphy) life is thrown upside down after failing to read the terms and conditions of a service similar to Netflix called streamberry.

To Joan’s surprise, she had unknowingly signed away the rights to her name and likeness, allowing the service to adapt her life into a dramatized television show in near real time using a quantum computer and the digital appearance of Salma Hayek.

Curious as to whether there could be similar real-life consequences for not reading the fine print, viewers of “Joan Is Awful” naturally they resorted to Google to get answers. Based on search trends Googlesearches for “terms and conditions of Netflix” increased an astonishing 596% within three days of the Season 6 premiere.

It turns out that you can rest easy, because the actual terms of use of Netflix they don’t allow the company to tailor your life in near real time, at least for now.

Shortly after the release of the new season, Netflix took advantage of the situation by launching a functional website of streamberry in which fans can star in their own version of “You Are Awful” by giving Netflix the right to use your name and likeness in promotional material for the experience.

In a world where the Writers Guild of America has faced resistance from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to ban AI bots from writing or rewriting material, it’s not unreasonable to imagine a future where adaptations of true stories hit streaming services in a matter of days instead of months or years.

