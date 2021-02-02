Elon musk He is known for many things on the internet, one of them is being the owner of the neurotechnology company Neuralink. Research there focuses on the development of brain interfaces, and we have already heard about some of their projects.

He recently commented that they practically ‘plugged the wires’ into a monkey’s brain to make it capable of playing video games. ‘It’s a happy monkey‘he clarified, while announcing that there will be videos of this project with monkeys soon, perhaps in a month.

We found out about this thanks to Club House (via Bloomberg) a private social application where users share certain casual information.

TO Musk they asked him about what was happening in Neuralink, founded in 2017, and this is what he answered:

‘We have a monkey with a wireless implant in his skull with little wires, so he can play video games with his mind‘he explained to hundreds of users in Club House.

‘You can’t see where the implant is and it’s a happy monkey. We have the best monkey facilities in the world. We want them to play their Pong minds with each other‘.

Neuralink’s goal is to apply it to humans with severe brain damage

Finally, Musk He also explained that the goal of the technology they are developing is to recognize brain and spinal cord damage, and then recover people’s lost abilities, through an implanted chip.

There are primitive versions of these devices with wires sticking to your head, but it’s more like a fitbit in your skull with little wires going into your brain, commented.

Elon musk He also shared a tweet in which he invited people to work on Neuralink explaining your short-term goals: to resolve brain and spinal cord damage; as well as in the long term: a human symbiosis with artificial intelligence.

Although yes, he also pointed out that initially this brain implant will only be applied to certain types of injuries, since its cost is exaggeratedly high.

What do you think of these advances? Let us know in the comments.



