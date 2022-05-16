The middle Variety reports that Netflix is already working on a sixth season of the series BlackMirror. Almost three years after the release of the fifth season, the continuation of the dystopian series has already begun to be devised. Although it may take some time to see it on the platform.

According to the sources of Variety, Netflix is currently in the casting process. Furthermore, they were informed that The sixth season of Black Mirror will have more episodes than its predecessor. Let’s remember that the fifth only had three, but we still don’t know if the next one will have four or a little more.

The sixth season of BlackMirror It will also seek to be more ambitious with its new episodes. The new installment will feature stories that could be movies on their own. With these statements we could believe that they will last more than an hour. So far its longest episode lasted an hour and a half.

Source: Netflix

In addition to longer duration, it is said that they will add more value to their production. This in order to give a more cinematographic approach to their stories.. At the moment there are no specific details about some of the topics that we will be able to see. Could be a great bet Netflix.

We may soon receive an official announcement from the streaming platform. At the moment it is only a source of Variety who claims to be very close. The media requested confirmation from Netflix about the news, but have not yet received a response. Nevertheless It sounds very likely that the sixth season of Black Mirror is a reality.

When would Black Mirror season 6 come out?

At the moment there is very few details regarding the sixth season of BlackMirror And when could it arrive? However, based on the past, we can make an estimate. If they really are in the casting process, we are likely to have it in early to mid 2023.

Source: Netflix

Although taking into account the fact that they will have more production value, it may take longer to see it. The only thing we can do to be certain is to be attentive to Netflix’s social networks. Maybe soon officially reveal the production and arrival of the sixth season of BlackMirror. Does this news excite you?

