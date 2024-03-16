The revelation took place during the Next on Netflix event in London, where an enigmatic video was broadcast on the platform's social networks and previewed the next chapters. This news has generated great expectations among fans of the series, especially after the enormous success of the sixth season, which even explored the horror genre.

What will the seventh season of 'Black Mirror' be about?

An exciting surprise awaits fans: the continuation of the famous episode USS Callister from the fourth season.

The plot follows Robert Daly, a programmer and co-founder of a successful online game, who creates an in-game space adventure using digital clones with the emotions of his colleagues. Although the story came to its conclusion in the episode, as is typical for the series, Netflix's recent announcement suggests that there is still more to discover about the crew of the USS Callister.

It is important to note that this will be the first time that Charlie Brooker decides to expand one of his almost 30 closed stories, which represents a break with the usual tradition of the series.

When is 'Black Mirror' released?

Netflix will premiere the seventh season of 'Black Mirror' in 2025, which will feature a sequel to USS Callister.

As recalled, in September 2015, Netflix obtained the rights to the show after its debut on Channel 4 and ordered the production of 12 additional episodes. Starting with its third season, launched in 2016, the streaming service has offered all seasons, attracting a growing international audience.

Charlie Brooker had the opportunity to develop more ambitious projects in 2018. It was then that he released the world's first interactive feature film series, titled 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'. In that sense, the seventh season seeks to expand the limits of dystopian science fiction, while continuing its critical look at society and technology.

Why watch the seventh season of 'Black Mirror'?

Innovation: The confirmation of the seventh season of 'Black Mirror' underlines the creator's commitment Charlie Brooker and his team with constant innovation. The series has received praise for its originality and its ability to address contemporary issues through the lens of dystopian science fiction.

Deep Exploration: Each season of the series has been distinguished by its thematic depth, where it explored relevant issues such as ethics in technology, the impact of social networks on our lives and the dangers of artificial intelligence. The confirmation of a seventh season suggests that the series will continue to offer provocative stories and reflections on the modern world.

Challenge to Narrative Conventions: With its unique format and non-linear approach, 'Black Mirror' has challenged traditional narrative conventions. From the interactive Bandersnatch episode to its ability to surprise the viewer with unexpected twists, the series has stood out for its creative audacity. The confirmation of a seventh season anticipates more narrative experimentation and unconventional narratives.

It should be noted that the previous six seasons of 'Black Mirror' are available on Netflix. Recognized for its critical perspective on society and technology, the series leaves a deep mark on the viewer with episodes lasting 60 to 80 minutes. Now is an ideal time to rewatch these episodes before the new season premieres.

