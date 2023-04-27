The wait is over! “Black Mirror”, season 6, finally has its first official trailer prior to its expected premiere on Netflix and promises to be one of the best installments of the award-winning series. “You were wondering. You expected it We warned you. ‘Black Mirror’, by Charlie Brooker, returns with its sixth season, the most unpredictable, indescribable and unexpected so far”, reads the streaming publication.

Despite the explosive scenes seen in the preview, there is a lot of mystery regarding the narrative that the new chapters will inspire. Still, it looks like there’s going to be an interesting twist: The show appears to be breaking from its traditional format for the first time, as the ‘Big Red N’ touts the new cycle as its most unpredictable, unexpected and unclassifiable to date.

“Black Mirror”, season 6 – official trailer

When does “Black Mirror” 6 premiere on Netflix?

For now, Netflix has only confirmed that “Black Mirror”, season 6 will arrive in its catalog in June of this yearfor which it only remains to reveal the exact day.

“Black Mirror” is one of the most famous and acclaimed series on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

“Black Mirror”, season 6: who will appear in the series?

The cast of season 6 of “Black Mirror” will include some of the most famous stars of Hollywood and world TV. In such a context we have Aaron Paul, Ben Barnes, Annie Murphy, Danny Ramirez, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz, Himesh Patel, and Rory Culkin.

Part of the remaining cast is completed by Auden Thornton, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold and Rob Delaney.

