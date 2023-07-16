Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, but in other cases, it is the other way around. The chapter “Joan is Awful” (“Joan is horrible”, by its name in English) of the sixth season of “Black Mirror” would capture the current situation that the union of actors in the United States is going through, who declared a strike after failing to reach an agreement agreement for the fulfillment of your requests with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Why did “Black Mirror” predict the actors’ strike?

The sixth season of Black Mirror premiered on Netflix on June 15, 2023there appears a chapter entitled “Joan is horrible”, in which Salma Hayek is the protagonist (playing herself) and that shows how she has to deal with the discovery that her image was replicated by artificial intelligence and that it can be used by a production company indiscriminately.

In “Joan is Awful”, Hayek shares roles with Annie Murphy, with whom she reveals the problems of AI and its indiscriminate use. Photo: Netflix

This caused the networks to collapse in the last hours, since after the start of the actors’ union strike was made official (SAG-AFTRA), it was learned that one of the reasons for starting the protests was that the studios had asked to have the ability to scan the faces of the extras in exchange for payment for a day’s work, but this would allow them to own and use their image as many times as possible. they would like without consent and without compensation.

What are the demands of the actors’ union in the United States?

But the indiscriminate use of artificial intelligence is not the only claim of SAG-AFTRA, which brings together 160,000 actors from the entertainment industry; but they also ask for a salary increase, which is consistent with the large profits that streaming platforms have, in addition to better benefits, among other requests.

In fact, the president of the union, Fran Drescher, remembered for her role in “The Nanny”, raised her voice and criticized the big executives. “This is a historic moment. It’s crunch time. If we don’t stand up now, we are all going to be in trouble. We will be threatened with being replaced by machines and big business. We demand respect and be honored for our contribution. They have to distribute the profits, because they would not exist without us,” he said.

Fran Drescher leads the actors’ union protest to enforce their demands. Photo: AFP

Due to this situation, all the productions were paralyzed and their releases could be delayed. On the other hand, the actors in the cast of “Openheimer” they withdrew from the premiere held in London to support the strike and it is not ruled out that other artists from films that are soon to be released will not appear on their respective red carpets either.

