Black Mesa: Blue Shift keep growing: the fourth chapter of the game. What are we talking about? But of the remake mods of the expansion of the first Half-Life starring the security guard Barney Calhoun, made with the resources of what is in fact an unofficial luxury remake of Half-Life. Conceptually it’s a nice trip, not much to say.

Having said that, Black Mesa: Blue Shift appears more and more like an excellent work created by competent and passionate modders, gathered under the name of HECU Collective, which seem to have managed to modernize the original game quite a bit. Of course, being a mod, it can be downloaded completely free of charge.

The trailer below is dedicated to chapter 4, Captive Freight.

At this point there are only four more chapters left to complete the work. Given the release methods followed so far, it is likely that HECU Collective will continue to publish chapter by chapter.

captive freight it is the largest among those published so far and has also been accompanied by an overall revision of the previous chapters, cleaned of bugs and revised in the overall balance. Also improved the performance, artificial intelligence, audio and many other aspects of the mod.

If you are interested, you can download Black Mesa: Blue Shift from ModDB or from Steam Workshop. If you are interested, you can also read our review of Black Mesa.