The owner of the Ras Al Khaimah Zoo, Jassim Ali, revealed to “Emirates Today” that there is a “black market” for the sale of predatory animals from cubs of lions, tigers and leopards, to owners of farms, villas and residential homes who wish to raise and acquire predators when they are young at the beginning of their lives.

He pointed out that «the market depends on the presence of farms for the production of predators, the owners of which offer their small animals for sale at a value starting from 1,000 dirhams per cub, for example. And the price rises with the bidding on it, up to several times by some traders.”

He explained that the traders in the end offer the animal for sale to those seeking fame and bragging about the illegal possession of predators. In this way, these animals reach the owners of farms, villas and homes, without having any knowledge of how to raise them, feed them, or their health, safety and prevention of their danger.

He added that raising predatory animals in villas and farms is illegal, as it poses a danger to their breeders and the public.

He said, “I received many cases of predatory animals attacking children, such as lions, tigers and leopards, because the predator sees the child as an easy target for it, which leads to the children getting various injuries, as a result of touching the claws of the predator, or being bitten.”

He continued, “I also received stories from farm owners about their workers being attacked by predators, including a worker being seriously attacked by a lioness. He was taken to the hospital as being bitten by a dog, but the concerned authorities later found out that he had been attacked by a lioness.”

He stated that the most animals that are bred on farms and residential villas are lions, tigers and leopards, and that predators are acquired in order to show off and photograph them, and to publish clips through social media to get the highest followers and fans, but after the animal grows up control is lost, so Its owners are trying to get rid of it in several ways, including executing it, selling it or offering it for free to zoos, pointing out that the zoo has received, during the past two years, more than 20 predatory animals including lions, leopards and tigers, abandoned by their owners after they lost control of them.

He stated that the zoo he owns has an agreement with the competent authorities, stipulating that any person who has a predator who wants to get rid of it, brings it to the zoo to take care of it, with the owner’s pledge not to claim it again.

He added that most of those who acquired predators were ordinary people, who had the financial ability to buy, but did not have enough experience to deal with them.

He explained that small predators are placed in chicken cages, and no accommodation is provided for them, which leads to their escape by jumping from the fence of the villa or farm in search of freedom, and some feed them unhealthily, which leads to their exposure to malnutrition, making them more animals. Dangerous, as it is looking for food, and may attack its owner or anyone else in the place.

