Neither did Larreta get away. If the head of the Buenos Aires government until now maintained a particular aura that protected his image, this month he was camouflaged with the rest. A new national survey accessed Clarion this weekend confirmed the discomfort generated among most of the people by the figures of its top politicians. They went through the filter 37 leaders and officials. Y they all failed. In March they went to March.

The survey is from the University of San Andrés (Udesa). Included 1,027 cases, surveyed between March 3 and 15. As he has been doing every two months for his “Political Satisfaction and Public Opinion” report, he divided politicians into two groups.

– On the one hand, national leaders or with projection, since Alberto Fernandez Y Cristina Kirchner to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta Y Mauricio Macri, going by Sergio Massa, Maria Eugenia Vidal or Jose Luis Espert. Twenty of the best known politicians in the country.

– For the other, 16 ministers or senior officials of the national Cabinet (or former, in this case, as Ginés González García), plus the controversial Sergio Berni (in charge of security in the Province)

How did it go? They all ended up with a red balance, that is, with more negative than positive image. In addition to the Larreta theme, what is repeated but does not stop attracting attention is the fall of the President: After reaching historical numbers at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and comfortably leading the table, he entered an incessant decline and today he is already fifth.

José Luis Espert and Nicolás Del Caño, two leaders outside the crack who also have more negative than positive image.

Some conclusions in the “Summary” of the results help to understand valuation figures of politicians. Examples?

– “The 80% of respondents are dissatisfied with the general course of things. If we compare with the previous measurements, we can see that general satisfaction in December remains stable at 22% after the drop observed since April, when satisfaction reached 57% “.

– “The discharge approval from President Alberto Fernández continues to decline since April 2020, now reaching 28% satisfaction levels, the lowest level since he took office “.

– “Respondents consider that one of the main problems is the crime, theft and insecurity (43%), followed by corruption (42%) and inflation (40%) “.

– “Thinking the national situation in hindsight, a 72% of respondents think that It’s worst. In prospective terms, that is, considering the future expectations, the 54% consider that the country situation will get worse, with an increase in pessimism of 7 points compared to the last measurement “.

The 20 best known

First, Udessa it passes through the evaluation filter 20 of the best-known politicians, those who are usually measured in most polls. As explained from the start, they all end with negative differential and only three make that number less than two digits.

– Larreta It is the best with – 2 of balance, thanks to a positive image of 42 points and a negative image of 44.

– Vidal ends with – 6 (+ 41% and – 47%) and Martin Lousteau with – 7 (+ 32% and – 39%).

Sorted in the table according to their weighting in favor, in the middle (third place) another leader of Juntos por el Cambio sneaks, Patricia bullrich, which has 36 positive points. But like any high-profile leader who is deeply involved in the crackdown, she adds a lot of negatives: in her case the rejection reaches 51% and ends with a balance – 15.

At fifth place, as anticipated, appears Alberto Fernandez, the best-weighted politician in the Front of All. It combines + 31% and – 63%, with a very high negative differential (- 32 points).

They complete the list Macri (image differential of -34), Ricardo Alfonsin (-13), Elisa Carrió (- 29), Javier Milei (- 10), Espert (- 17), Axel Kicillof (- 44), Cristina (- 53), Massa (- 49), Nicolas del Caño (- 43), Miguel Angel Pichetto (- 33), Cristian Ritondo (- fifteen), Alfredo Cornejo (- 13), Ernesto Sanz (- 17), Rogelio Frigerio (- 21) and Emilio Monzó (- fifteen).

The 17 ministers

In the case of the list of ministers and senior officials (16 nationals plus Berni), in addition to the negative image differential which alert thatl level of ignorance that some of those leaders still maintain, more than a year in the highest management.

Regarding the provincial security minister, once again involved in a fierce internal with his national counterpart, satisfaction can be noted in a general context of rejection. Berni leads the positive image table (with only 21 points) and more than doubles the number of Sabina Fréderic (+ 9%). The balance of both, however, is bad: – 30 him and – 27 her, who has only a 63% level of knowledge.

The failed list, in this case, is completed with: Martin Guzman (- 22), Carla vizzotti (- 2. 3), Santiago Cafiero (- 3. 4), Ginés González García (- 44), Matias Lammens (- 24), Nicolas Trotta (- 31), Daniel Arroyo placeholder image (- 18), Felipe Solá (- 38), Gustavo Beliz (- fifteen), Agustin Rossi (- 29), Eduardo de Pedro (- 24), Gabriel Katopodis (- 17), Matias Kulfas (- twenty), Cecilia Todesca (- 19) and Vilma Ibarra (- 19).

