MILAN. The investigation by the Milan prosecutor’s office into the so-called “Black Lobby” which allegedly included members of the Brothers of Italy and the League such as MEPs Carlo Fidanza and Angelo Ciocca is nearing closure. The assessments on a “complex affair” as stated in a request for extension of investigations would not have highlighted the hypotheses of the crime of illegal financing and money laundering initially contested by prosecutors Giovanni Polizzi and Piero Basilone (now prosecutor in Sondrio). It was the Fanpage video investigation in October 2021 that opened an investigation in which Fidanza and the exponent of the radical right, Roberto Jonghi Lavarini, were enrolled. From the work of an “infiltrated” journalist, an alleged “laundry” system had come to light, cited by Jonghi Lavarini, to clean money paid off-the-books intended for the 2021 Milanese administrative election campaign and also used for other elections. It was the “black baron”, as emerged from the first episode of the video investigation, who introduced the journalist to Fidanza. In a dialogue filmed with a hidden camera, the MEP would have explained to him that he could contribute to the electoral campaign by paying into the current account or “if it is more convenient to go black”, “black”, since there would have been – Jonghi then said Lavarini – a “series of washing machines” for financing.

Due to the media clamor of the affair, Fidanza had suspended himself from all the posts of the party that won the political polls eleven months later. In the second episode, the League and its links with the ultra-right galaxy were also brought into play. At the center is always the figure of Jonghi Lavarini, this time engaged in organizing meetings with the then regional councilor of the Carroccio Massimiliano Bastoni, who then moved on to the new group “Comitato Nord” and to the MEP Angelo Ciocca, both close to the far-right formation of Loyalty Action, to raise funding for the electoral campaign and to present candidates. The investigations conducted by the economic-financial police unit of the GdF had focused on the documentation and material seized from Longhi Lavarini, his accountant Mauro Rotunno and the president of the Italy – Georgia – Eurasia (AcIGEa) cultural association Lali Panchulidze. From the deed of request for extension of the investigations, notified to all the suspects last June, it had emerged that the disputed crimes would have been “committed on a date prior to and close to 30 September 2021”. The day in which the suitcase was delivered which was supposed to contain the black funds to finance the electoral campaign of some candidates of the Brothers of Italy. “Red as blood, red as fire”, was the watchword pronounced by the “infiltrated” reporter. Then, as seen in the footage, Panchulidze physically collected the baggage. Inside, however, instead of money there were only books against the Holocaust and on the Italian Constitution.

Pending the decision of a investigating judge called in the coming weeks to arrange for the filing or to order additional investigations, the other line of investigation remains open, involving only Fidanza on charges of corruption. The investigation was born from an anonymous complaint that would have reached the prosecutors of Brescia and Milan. Magistrates were asked to investigate the reasons that prompted Giovanni Acri, officially for personal reasons, to resign from the Brescia city council where he had been the only one elected by FdI. According to the accusation, hypothesized by prosecutors Cristiana Roveda and Giovanni Polizzi, and by the adjunct Maurizio Romanelli, Acri would have done so to make room for another councilor, Giangiacomo Calovini, the first of the non-elected, as well as spokesman for the senator and provincial coordinator of the party of Giorgia Meloni, Gianpietro Maffoni. Which, in turn, would be in close relations with Fidanza. Maffoni, in fact, would be responsible for the political school wanted by Fidanza in Brussels.