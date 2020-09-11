Great fast bowler Michael Holding has criticized the teams of Australia and England. He says that during the ongoing ODI series, these two teams did not sit on one knee in support of the ‘Black Lives Movement’ (BLM – Black lives also matter). In all three Tests against the West Indies and ODIs against Ireland, players, officials and support staff from both teams made a kneeling position before the start of the match, but did not do so before matches against Pakistan and Australia.The great West Indian fast bowler did not like this. Recently he told about his experience of racism in sports which was discussed a lot. Holding told Sky Sports, “Now that the West Indies team has returned home, it does not mean that you should not respect this message and what it means.”

Responsibility to spread the message from the campaign

He said, ‘Yes, this (racism) in America is much higher than in other places but people all over the world took the responsibility to spread this campaign and give the message that now is the time for equality and this time for equal justice is.’ Holding has been very vocal for the campaign which intensified after the death of George Floyd of African-American descent. After this, players from all over the world supported this campaign.

ECB gave a childish statement

He said, ‘It was not just white versus black. So Pakistan and England do not do that… No team did it and England and Wales Cricket Board made a very childish statement in this context. Holding said, “It is no longer a case of black versus white in the whole world, it is a matter of humanity uniting and deciding, ‘Look, we need to treat everyone equally.’

Do not agree with Finch’s statement

Australian captain Aaron Finch said before the series that his team would not sit on one knee because ‘education is more important than protest’. Holding did not agree with Finch’s view, saying, ‘Finch is saying this because he is happy that he is part of the game in which no one is prevented from playing, no matter what your race, gender, religion. ‘