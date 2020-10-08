The court granted bail to the accused of death of African-American citizen George Floyd on a bond of one million dollars. After the death of George Floyd, there were a large number of protests in America. Three of his former colleagues, including a 44-year-old white police officer, were responsible for the death of Jordan Floyd. After Floyd’s death, America began to agitate against apartheid after 1960.

On May 26, a man named George Floyd was arrested by the police on charges of fraud in the city of Minneapolis, USA. A police officer, Derek Shouvin, held Floyd’s neck with his knee on the road for about eight minutes. George kept pleading with the police officer to remove his knee, but the police officer did not show mercy. Gradually Floyd’s movements stopped and he was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The video went viral

The video of George Floyd, who died in police custody, went viral. In this viral video, policeman Derek Shavin was seen kneeling and holding his neck. George kept telling the policeman that ‘he can’t breathe.’ But Derek did not leave them. After George Floyd’s death, people became angry and violent protests began across America. In the wake of violent demonstrations, the curfew was implemented in 40 cities of America, including Washington.

Fire was set in shops and showrooms

During the violence that erupted after the death of George Floyd, people set fire to shops and showrooms in several cities in the US and looting was also fierce. People were struggling with the same economic troubles during the Corona crisis and in such a situation, this violence worsened.

