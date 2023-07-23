The dramatic national protests that rocked the streets in all fifty states in the summer of 2020 under the banner of ‘Black Lives Matter’ made Black Lives Matter one of the most important movements in American history. The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers was the trigger for the agitation of the black community that, after an endless series of homicides, demanded justice and an end to police brutality. The mobilization gathered the massive support of an unprecedented national coalition. The world listened, and the clamor for Black Lives Matter (BLM) resounded among communities of color from Europe and Latin America, to New Zealand and the Arab sphere.

The BLM took its protest to the heart of the capital in Washington, which became the national center of the movement and the target of the country’s harshest crackdown on protesters. The Black Lives Matter plaza, launched in the center of the capital by the African-American mayor Muriel Bowser in front of the White House, erected her direct challenge to the constant glorification of white supremacism by then-President Trump.

In response, riot forces brutally dispersed peaceful protesters with tear gas and clubs so that Trump, flanked by a general, could take the famous photo in front of dilapidated St. John’s Church, Bible in hand.

The movement redoubled its challenge to a president who threatened to mobilize the army by calling a large rally in the capital. On August 28, the nation gave its support to the great Black Lives Matter March at the Lincoln Memorial, in which the brother of George Floyd spoke to the crowd.

Almost four years after the historic national protests that mobilized between 15 and 26 million people, Black Lives Matter celebrates the tenth anniversary of its founding this month, a date that coincides with a certain dip in popularity.

According to social meters, around 51% of adults in the United States today support the movement. In 2020, 67% did so.

The BLM’s philosophy has suffered from the demonization of the extreme right – a denier of systematic racism in the country – which has accused its supporters of encouraging violence against the Police. As a consequence, it has spread a counter-ideology under the label All Lives Matter, as well as created opposition groups. The main ones are Blue Lives Matter, referring to blue police uniforms, and White Lives Matter, made up of white nationalists.

compromised credibility



The movement also saw its credibility compromised as a result of confusion with another separate entity with similar names and objectives, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, whose lucrative financial management, including the purchase of mansions, and lack of transparency, caused great controversy when it emerged.

Contrary to general belief, Black Lives Matter is a decentralized political movement rooted in local communities. It houses under its central motto an informal confederation of organizations that advocate for racial justice with positive proposals against racism and police reform.

BLM is also a motto, a slogan and a digital platform. But essentially, Black Lives Matter is an organized peaceful movement that advocates for nonviolent civil disobedience in protest against police brutality towards African Americans. Despite this, incidents have occasionally occurred, both provoked in order to discredit the collective, and by violent individuals from the community itself, such as the shooter who killed five police officers in Dallas at the end of a BLM protest in July 2016.

Although it reached its height under the white supremacist rhetoric of the Trump presidency, it is not paradoxical that Black Lives Matter originated during the presidency of the first black US president, Barack Obama, but rather an outgrowth.

His election as president immediately sparked a significant resurgence in hate incidents and racial violence, as well as the mobilization of white supremacist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan and the Council of Conservative Citizens. The far right stirred up discontent among the white working class, hurt by rising unemployment from the economic downturn, promoting a surge in gun sales against a perceived threat of demographic change.

acquitted of murder



But the judicial acquittal on February 26, 2012 of George Zimmerman, a white man who shot dead Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager on his way home in Sanford, Florida, would be the trigger that would lead to the founding of Black Lives Matter. On July 13, 2013, three African Americans, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi founded the violence response collective under the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter with a social media call for action.

In 2020, the movement got involved in the electoral process and, in 2021, a total of nineteen States had already carried out reforms in their Police departments to curb abuses of power. This has been one of his great achievements.

Today the conversation about violence against blacks and minorities continues to dominate the national political debate. Dozens of organizations have declared their support for the movement, and other political and social activism organizations have emerged from it. This month, ten years after its founding, the BLM has consolidated its presence in the political space, and while there is work to be done, all indications are that it will continue to be a political interlocutor in the 2024 presidential elections and beyond. However, some media warn that this birthday appears to be more of a memorial than an anniversary.