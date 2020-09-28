Two Hamburg taxi drivers argue with the authorities about Black Lives Matter stickers. The question: is the logo considered political advertising?

HAMBURG taz | If a taxi driver wants to put the name of her soccer club on the door of her taxi, she can do that. Any fortune cookie wisdom could also be there, or advertising for products or companies. But what shouldn’t be there: A Black Lives Matter motif. A couple of taxi drivers from Hamburg will soon have to defend themselves in court because the symbol of the movement for black people’s rights is depicted on their vehicles.

Christiane and Bernd Nolte have “Das Taxi” was founded in the 1980s as an independent left-wing cooperative, In 2017 the operation of Hansa radio taxi was swallowed up. At the end of the 80s, the fleet of “Das Taxi” drove with taz advertising – which was allowed, because the taz stickers were paid for and should not be understood as a political statement. This is precisely where the problem lies for the Hamburg authorities with the Black Lives Matter imprints on the Noltes’ taxis.

Taxi drivers have to adhere to regulations regarding the exterior design of their vehicles. The Ordinance on the operation of motor vehicle companies in passenger transport prescribes, among other things, the paintwork in the typical light ivory-colored tone and a sign on the roof. In principle, advertising on the outside surface is permitted on the doors – however, “political and religious advertising” is prohibited. This does not apply to local buses, which is why the city of Hamburg, for example, presented the Pride bus in rainbow colors for this year’s Christopher Street Day with a lot of PR and the major entrepreneur Olivia Jones.

So Pride advertising on buses is okay, but advertising for black people’s rights to taxis isn’t? “That’s the way it is, although we are of course also behind the concerns of Black Lives Matter,” says the spokesman for the Hamburg traffic authority Dennis Heinert. Unfortunately, there was no legal leeway when threatening the Noltes with punishment.

Up to 10,000 euros

But the ban on political advertising did not prevent Christiane Nolte from sticking stickers of the group “Lampedusa in Hamburg” on her taxi in 2015. The Lampedusa group of around 300 refugees has been fighting for a collective right to stay since their arrival in Hamburg in 2014. The stickers earned Nolte two lawsuits, which she lost, and a fine.

In another procedure, however, the Noltes were successful: in 1995 they and six other employees of “Das Taxi” drove with the stickers “All racists are assholes. Everywhere ”of the Hamburg counseling center for refugees“ Café Exil ”. A colleague had reported her because of this, and the authorities fined the drivers 275 marks. But a magistrate ruled that the statement should not be evaluated politicallybecause you would have to follow anyone who stands on the ground of the Constitution. Political advertising, on the other hand, presupposes “that the content of the statement can be distinguished from other political convictions and organizations. That’s missing. ”The Noltes now think that should also apply to the“ Black Lives Matter ”stickers.

The legal department of the Hamburg traffic authority sees it differently. “I urgently advise you to remove the stickers from the taxis immediately – today -” wrote the legal advisor to the Noltes in July. They reported themselves to the authorities in order to avoid being fined again.

“If one of your taxis with the motif should be found by a police officer or the traffic trade supervisory authority, a report for violating political advertising will be inevitable,” threatens the legal advisor. And turns directly to Christiane Nolte: “You have already attracted attention with so-called Lampedusa stickers on your taxis in the past.” In view of this “relevant previous charge”, the fine would be much higher this time, according to the legal advisor – “the legal one The limit goes up to 10,000 euros. ”In addition, the driver must expect to lose her license.

The Noltes, whose business is now part of Hansa Funktaxi, don’t let that put them off. “We leave the stickers on,” says Bernd Nolte of the taz. They only removed the words “Black Lives Matter” as a precaution, because at that time the Lampedusa sticker had a negative impact on the fact that “Lampedusa in Hamburg” was registered as an association. Therefore, the judge rated the sticker as an advertisement for a political association. There are now Black Lives Matter clubs in the USA, which is why the Noltes removed the BLM logo. The motif, on which a black and a white hand interlock, is now emblazoned on all eight taxis in their fleet.