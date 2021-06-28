Kneeling by you

Against Austria no, against Belgium yes. Evidently overwhelmed by a bigger story than them, the Azzurri del football are making themselves the protagonists of a controversy that does not do them much honor. At least, not as much as their performance on the pitch, which has so far been very convincing.

Much less so is their position on the gesture of kneeling before the kick-off, in solidarity with the movement “Black Lives Matter” and more generally the fight against all discrimination. So far we have sailed on sight, so against Wales there was half a team standing and the other half on their knees, while against Austria no one knelt.

“When it happens and there is a request from the other team, we will kneel out of a feeling of solidarity and sensitivity towards the other team,” explained the captain with some embarrassment. Giorgio Chiellini, although he is not a superficial boy and not even one who does not see beyond the rolling ball: he has two degrees, one three-year and one master’s.

So it is practically certain that Italy will kneel in Munich on Friday, as the opponents are Belgium’s Lukaku, who have long supported the cause of “Black Lives Matter” and that even before the match against Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo they manifested it by kneeling. All 22, without much discussion.

Is it fair or not? Frankly everyone is entitled to his opinion and for example German Manuel Neuer, who sports a rainbow-colored captain’s armband, believes it is right to do so “because we are examples, even off the pitch”.

The enormous popularity of football means that it has always been a powerful tool for football political propaganda: you may not like it, but denying it would be stupid, if anything you have to understand it and act accordingly.

Of course, it is not mandatory to take a position, this is also a choice, but the most wrong thing is to take it as a reflection of that of others: in this way both those who do not agree with kneeling and those who are agreement, but would require a minimum of awareness. Otherwise, it’s just a vain formality.