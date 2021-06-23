Black Lives Matter, Italy footballers kneeling: Salvini vs Letta

Failure of six players to kneel (Bastoni, Bonucci, Chiesa, Verratti, Jorginho is Donnarumma) out of eleven (they did Toloi, Emerson Palmieri, Pessina, Bernardeschi is Belotti) of the national team before it started Italy-Wales of Euro 2020 becomes a political case.

Enrico Letta, on Monday evening guest at Otto e mezzo, on La7, asked the Azzurri to all kneel down, making the gesture that has become a symbol of the fight against racism and of the movement Blacks Lives Matter. “I would like to appeal to our players: that they all kneel down, because frankly I found it not a good scene. If they agree on the game plans in the locker room, if they also agree on that, in my opinion it is a positive thing “.

The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini he replied. “The secretary of PD Letta is painful when he makes the trial of the boys of our national team: racism is not fought with a kneeling”.

“He does not fight with kneeling in favor of the camera”, he then stressed to Affaritaliani.it

The president of the Figs, Gravina excludes any imposition: “Kneeling at Wembley? The messages of the Federation are clear: we take action against all forms of racism. We believe that this cannot be the result of a choice of federal politics, everyone chooses for himself. we talked, they knew it was foreseen in the pre-race protocol. And the boys were free, someone followed him, others just applauded. Maximum respect for all forms of expression against racial discrimination “.