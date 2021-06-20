Rome – Uefa clears customs for the gesture of kneeling for Black Lives Matter, the activist movement born in the United States and committed to the fight against racism, and Italy also kneels at the Olimpico on the occasion of the match against Wales. Azzurri, however, on their knees in half. While on the other hand, before the kick-off, all the Wales players bowed in unison, among Mancini’s men, however, the gesture seems to have been born spontaneously and there were five of them lowering their knees: Emerson Palmieri, Andrea Belotti, Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina and Federico Bernardeschi. Moreover, these are five players who had never started at Euro 2020 until now: “I didn’t remember at that moment – Pessina admitted at the end of the match at the press conference – but then I realized and a second later I did it too “.

A united and happy Italy in the locker room, but also free to decide whether to support the global movement Black Lives Matter or ignore it. This is what the six Azzurri owners seem to have done, who today decided not to join the initiative of their teammates: Donnarumma, Bastoni, Bonucci, Verratti, Jorginho and Chiesa. Other national teams were also divided on the issue, a compact Belgium on its knees thus corresponds to a Russia left standing. The French, on the other hand, changed their minds after the protests incited by the far right. Even on the gesture of the Azzurri, today, the social networks were divided between for and against. Between those who ask for the media pillory of the six who did not kneel, and those who, on the contrary, call the blues who did so as “heroes”.

