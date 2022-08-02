Footballers on their knees against racism: what changes in the Premier League

In the next English league, we will no longer see players kneeling in solidarity with the movement Black Lives Matterbefore the kick-off of each match.

This was decided by the captains of the teams of Premier League who, while reaffirming their commitment against discrimination, no longer consider it appropriate to kneel automatically: “We have decided to select specific important moments to kneel during the season, to underline our unity against all forms of racism “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

