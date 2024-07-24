The left movement Black Lives Matter (Black Lives Matter, in the Portuguese translation) harshly criticized the Democratic Party for “anointing” US Vice President Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate without letting voters express their support or opposition to the nomination in the primaries, as happened with Joe Biden.

BLM, the movement’s acronym, expressed dissatisfaction with the Democratic leader’s endorsement outside of the system used by voters to decide on a candidate to run in November. The left-wing organization demanded that the Democratic National Committee organize a virtual primary before the August convention.

“We do not live in a dictatorship. Delegates are not oligarchs. […] Any attempt to evade or override the will of voters in our primary system — regardless of the candidate’s record — must be condemned,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday (23).

Referring to the likely Democratic nominee, BLM said: “Installing Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and an unknown vice president without any public voting process would make the modern Democratic Party a party of hypocrites. It would undermine its credibility on issues related to democracy,” the group said.

“If Kamala Harris is the nominee, it must be through a process that upholds democratic principles and public participation,” BLM said.

Joe Biden, who is the party’s chosen candidate to run in the November elections, announced his withdrawal on Sunday (21), endorsing Harris to take his place.

On Tuesday, Harris said she had secured enough delegate support to secure her candidacy.

To obtain the nomination on the first ballot, a Democratic Party presidential candidate needs the support of at least 1,976 delegates out of a total of 4,000 that the party has.

This “certainty”, however, is just a promise of support from the delegates, as they may change their minds until the convention that the party will hold in August and in which it will be known who will run for president.

Harris will not officially become the Democratic presidential nominee until delegates formally vote in a virtual roll call vote that is expected to conclude on Aug. 7.