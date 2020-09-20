Former Australia veteran Ricky Ponting clarified Captain Aaron Finch’s recent stance on ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) and said that we should discuss the issue. The players of the West Indies and England teams sat on one knee in support of the BLM campaign ahead of each match of the three-match Test series in July.

This did not happen on Australia’s tour of England. Finch had said that England captain Eoin Morgan had taken up the matter with him but his team refused to do so and said that educating people on the issue was more important.

Finch’s stance was not liked by the legendary West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding. Holding the worldwide protest against racism was supported after the death of American black citizen George Floyd from police torture.

When Ponting was asked about Holding’s reaction to Finch’s statement, he said, “I think Finch is saying that there is a need to educate people more on this issue before the protests.” In InsideSport’s Amstrad Face 2 Face Cricket Series, Ponting said, “It’s not just about the Australian cricket team, it’s about cricket and it’s about sports all over the world.” This is a big issue and cricketers should do what they can at their level.