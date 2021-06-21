The FIGC president spoke on the case of the five Italian players who knelt during the match against Wales to join the protest symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement

Euro2020, Gravina: “Players kneeling? We do not impose anything”

Rome – The forms of expression against racial discrimination are not imposed. The reflection is of the number one in Italian football Gabriele Gravina after the afternoon of Italy-Wales when only five Azzurri – Belotti, Chiesa, Bernardeschi, Toloi and Emerson – knelt down as well as kneel to join the protest symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement. «The boys are free and it could not be otherwise: no to impositions from above, but maximum respect for how everyone decides to express their sensitivity on the subject …», so Gravina.

Now that the blue ship is heading towards the round of 16 on the agenda at Wembley, the thought on what will be the behavior of Mancini’s boys on such a delicate topic remains on the field. «The messages of the Federation – continues Gravina – are clear and have always been: we carry out every activity against all forms of racism. We believe that specifically there can be no indication of federal policy, everyone chooses for himself. We talked about it with the team on the eve of the match against Wales: someone got down on their knees, others applauded, just as the audience applauded … ».

Gravina puts some stakes on a European affected by fears about the danger of the Covid variants and the trend, under close observation, of infections in the various countries involved in the organization. “I categorically exclude that the semifinals and the final can be moved to Rome, but, at the same time, I exclude that they will be moved from their intended location: they will take place in London”, underlines Gravina.

