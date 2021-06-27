Black Lightning 4 ONLINE | After three successful seasons of Black lightning, many fans are looking forward to the fourth installment in The CW series which stars Cress Williams and developed by Salim Akil.
Let’s remember that this will be the last part of this popular superhero saga, so here we mention all the details about its launch on Netflix.
When will Black Lightning 4 premiere on Netflix?
The popular superhero series will hit the Netflix platform on Tuesday June 29. It will also have 13 episodes in total.
Black Lightning season 4 episode list
- The book of reconstruction: chapter one
- The book of reconstruction: chapter two
- The book of reconstruction: chapter three
- The book of reconstruction: chapter four
- The book of ruin: chapter one
- The book of ruin: chapter two
- Painkiller
- The book of ruin: chapter three
- The book of ruin: chapter four, lyding
- The book of reunification: chapter one
- The book of reunification: chapter two
- The book of resurrection: chapter one, crossroads
- The book of resurrection: chapter two.
What will we see in season 4 of Black Lightning?
In this installment we will see again Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a high school principal who fights against crime and returns to his old identity as the superhero Black lightning.
Black Lightning 4 – trailer
Who will be part of Black Lightning, season 4?
- Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce (Black Lightning)
- China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce (Blackbird)
- Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce (Thunder)
- Christine Adams as Lynn Stewart
- Marvin Jones III as Tobias Whale
- Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne (Painkiller)
- Chantal Thuy as Grace Choi (Wylde)
- James Remar as Peter Gambi.
