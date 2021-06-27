Black Lightning 4 ONLINE | After three successful seasons of Black lightning, many fans are looking forward to the fourth installment in The CW series which stars Cress Williams and developed by Salim Akil.

Let’s remember that this will be the last part of this popular superhero saga, so here we mention all the details about its launch on Netflix.

When will Black Lightning 4 premiere on Netflix?

The popular superhero series will hit the Netflix platform on Tuesday June 29 . It will also have 13 episodes in total.

Black Lightning season 4 episode list

The book of reconstruction: chapter one

The book of reconstruction: chapter two

The book of reconstruction: chapter three

The book of reconstruction: chapter four

The book of ruin: chapter one

The book of ruin: chapter two

Painkiller

The book of ruin: chapter three

The book of ruin: chapter four, lyding

The book of reunification: chapter one

The book of reunification: chapter two

The book of resurrection: chapter one, crossroads

The book of resurrection: chapter two.

What will we see in season 4 of Black Lightning?

In this installment we will see again Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a high school principal who fights against crime and returns to his old identity as the superhero Black lightning.

Black Lightning 4 – trailer

Who will be part of Black Lightning, season 4?

Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce (Black Lightning)

China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce (Blackbird)

Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce (Thunder)

Christine Adams as Lynn Stewart

Marvin Jones III as Tobias Whale

Jordan Calloway as Khalil Payne (Painkiller)

Chantal Thuy as Grace Choi (Wylde)

James Remar as Peter Gambi.