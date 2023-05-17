Defense is that the proposal makes room for the banalization of the quota for black and women candidacies

Leaders of black representations of 9 parties published a note this Tuesday (16.May.2023) in which they position themselves contrary to PEC 9/23, a proposal that wants to grant amnesty to parties that did not comply with Electoral Justice rules, such as the one that stipulates a quota of resources for black and women candidates.

In the document, they state that adequate funding for these candidacies is a fundamental assumption for advancing democratic political participation in Brazil. According to them, the PEC makes room for trivialization and non-compliance with these measures, in addition to making it difficult to monitor future transgressions.

The document was signed by leaders of the PT, PSB, PC do B, Psol, PDT, MDB, PV, PSDB and Pros. read the full (150 KB).

“The Brazilian national congress is mostly male (82% in the Chamber and 7% in the Senate) and white (82.2%, considering both houses). This reflects how far the main legislative houses are still from the black and female population, the great majority of the population. The same happens in the Executive, in which the black population is in only 15% of the posts in the first echelon of governments”they say in a note.

The leaders argue that, despite the still low participation of such groups in politics, there has been a relevant change in this situation, with an increase of approximately 9% in black candidates and 15% in women for the Federal Chamber in the last election.

“Certainly a growth that is still insufficient for the size of the gap in the participation of these sectors in national politics, but which would probably not be possible without the obligation to invest an important part of the volume of the Special Fund for Campaign Financing in black and women’s candidacies”defended.

On the afternoon of this Tuesday (May 16), however, the PEC was approved by 45 votes to 10 by the Chamber’s CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission). The collegiate does not analyze the content of the proposal, but possible unconstitutionality, formal or material. In the committee, only the Psol-Rede federation and Novo advised against the proposal.