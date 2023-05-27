A new booking session has recently opened on the online shop of the manufacturer Figurama Collectors, and this time it is dedicated to the beautiful BLACK LAGOON – REVY ELITE ONLY STATUEScollectible statue dedicated to the famous manga and anime series.

This is the first statue dedicated to a female character of the lina ELITE ONLYis limited to only 500 pieces, and its scale is 1/4 (size H53cm x W31cm x D50cm). It also features two interchangeable pusti with different poses.

If you are interested in booking, you can do it through the appropriate form official shop. Below, however, we offer you the press release complete with all the details.

Live Preorder for the Black Lagoon Revy Elite Solo Statue by Figurama Collectors Preorders are now open for the Black Lagoon: Revy Elite Solo Statue – limited to 500 pieces only! Usually the products sell out within 24 hours, so don’t miss the opportunity to grab one before it’s too late! Book it from the official website of Figurama Collectors (https://figurama-collectors.com/products/black-lagoon-revy-elite-solo-statue) The first female statue of Figurama’s Elite Solo line, in 1/4 scale

Includes three interchangeable busts – offering three different hairstyles and different poses

Base that perfectly captures the details of the fight in the bar

Features two detachable replicas of Revy’s iconic pistols

Statues – Revy

Line – Elite Solo

Scale – 1/4

Dimensions – Approx H53cm x W31cm x D50cm

Quantity – 500 pieces

Pricing – $855

Materials – Polystone, PVC, Clear resin

Creative Director – Mr. Shanab / Figurama Collectors Development Team

Concept Artist – Daniel Kamarudin

3D Artist – Ezequiel Politano

Coloring Artist – Figurama Collectors FIGURAMA COLLECTORS: Figurama Collectors was born in 2015 out of a lifelong passion for Japanese anime and American comics. We cater to pop culture enthusiasts with high standards.

