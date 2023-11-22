admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 22/11/2023 – 23:14

The Superior Labor Court (TST) opened this Wednesday (22) the 6th National Meeting of Black and Black Judges (Enajun). The event runs until Friday (24) and will debate the use of affirmative actions to transform power structures, strategies for fighting the black population, among other topics.

At the opening of the seminar, the president of the Superior Labor Court (TST), minister Lelio Bentes Corrêa, celebrated the massive presence of black people to follow the debates, a fact that did not occur in previous events.

“The occupation of spaces of power by black people, in addition to historical reparation measures, proves to be essential for the democratization of institutions and the achievement of social justice. Our colonial and slave past is reflected in our current social structure,” she highlighted.

The president also cited figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) which show that 61.3% of workers who earn up to two minimum wages are black and mixed race. Bentes also mentioned that 65% of domestic workers are black and do not have a formal employment contract. And 68% of app delivery people are black.

“Black people are the majority in scenarios of informality and structural precariousness of work”, he concluded.

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), minister Luís Roberto Barroso, reiterated that he supports affirmative actions in the judiciary to repair “historical injustices”.

“Even those who are not racist, those who feel anti-racist, also benefited from a structure that was oppressive and generated gains for one side and permanent losses for others,” he stated.

“Our quilombo”

Judge Adriana Meireles Melonio, auxiliary magistrate of the TST presidency and organizer of the event, recalled that, given the lack of black magistrates, the national meeting was created in 2017 for racial democratization in the Judiciary.

Adriana said that the group of judges spares no effort to achieve the human rights of the black population in the country. “The meeting symbolizes all the resilience and hope of black male and female judges, lonely men and women, who we have always been in our spaces and who made Enajun our quilombo”, she concluded.

The complete program of the 6th National Meeting of Black and Black Judges can be seen at TST website.