KLess than two years after the fatal shooting of the black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in the US state of Georgia, the three perpetrators have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Judge Timothy Walmsley announced the sentence on Friday in the city of Brunswick against the white men convicted of the murder in November. The judge ruled out early release for two of the men.

The now 35-year-old Travis McMichael, his father Gregory and their neighbor William Bryan had followed the jogging Arbery in a suburb of Brunswick with two cars on February 23, 2020, because they thought he was a burglar. In a scuffle that followed, Travis McMichael, who was armed with a rifle, shot and killed the 25-year-old African American.

The case didn’t become public until two and a half months later when a cell phone video of the chase and Arbery’s death became public. The recordings caused outrage across the country. Arbery became a symbol of the Black Lives Matter protests against racism in the United States, along with blacks killed by police officers such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Last November, a jury found the three men guilty of murder and other charges. Now the sentence has been announced. While the McMichaels were sentenced to life imprisonment with no early release option, Judge Walmsley recognized extenuating circumstances in their neighbor Bryan. This means that he has a chance of early release – but only after 30 years in prison. The three men can still appeal their conviction.