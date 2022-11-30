Mexico City.- It has recently been revealed that a completely healthy specimen of black jaguar was born in the Chapultepec Zoosame as he suffered rejection by his mother.

Although the peculiar black specimen (caused by a phenomenon called “melanism” and also called “melanistic jaguar”) lacked the affection of his mother at birth, now he has attention from doctors, veterinarians, biologists and caregivers of the newborn.

The Secretariat of the Environment (Sedema) of Mexico City celebrates the birth of the black jaguar, whose arrival represents an achievement for the conservation of its species considered endangered.

The birth of said specimen adds up to a total of 882 births of various species registered, until October 31, during the present administration in the three Zoos of Mexico City: Chapultepec, San Juan de Aragón and Los Coyotes.

Black jaguar is rejected by its mother at the Chapultepec Zoo

The parents of the jaguar cub (Panthera onca), born last August, are Africa and Loki, approximately three years old.

After a gestation period of 100 days, the black calf (due to a phenomenon called “melanism” and that must have been of fur mottled with rosettes) was rejected by her mother.

Cases of rejection by the female also occur in the wild, since the parents push the young away for different reasons, for example, the arrival of a predator, because they were scared or because they are simply new.

In the case of animals under professional care, veterinarians, biologists and animal caretakers assume the responsibility of raising them when the mother does not accept them. This process is called “artificial rearing”, “bottle feeding” or “hand raising”.

The melanistic jaguar calf has received 24-hour care with constant medical observation.

Currently, The jaguar has already completed three and a half months of lifeand is in good health.

The residents of the capital can visit the Zoos of Mexico City in order to learn more about this species and join the conservation efforts of the zoos that are consolidated as Wildlife Conservation Centers.