In Moscow and the Moscow region, the “yellow” level of weather danger has been extended until noon on Sunday, January 23. This is reported on site Hydrometeorological Center on Friday, January 21.

The warning is related to black ice, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

In connection with the worsening weather conditions, experts urge citizens to put on non-slip shoes in icy conditions, bypass ice-covered places or walk on them with small sliding steps, step on the entire foot and try to relax the legs in the knees, the site writes. kp.ru. It’s also best to keep your hands out of your pockets and postpone shopping until another day if possible, as people with heavy bags are more likely to fall on slippery sidewalks.

On the same day, drivers of the Moscow region were warned about cloudy, snowy weather and gusts of wind. The Minister of Transport of the region Alexei Gerzhik said that more than 2.4 thousand cars and 2.6 thousand workers were involved in clearing roads from snow, the channel notes. “360”. The Ministry of Transport also urged drivers and pedestrians to be careful.

Forecasters predict that up to a third of the monthly precipitation in the form of snow will fall by the end of this week. Up to 10 cm of fresh cover is expected.

In the capital and the region, a “yellow” level of weather danger was announced earlier on January 21.

On the eve of the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that in Moscow the air temperature for the first time in a month will drop below normal next week. According to him, on Tuesday night the temperature will vary around -10…-15 degrees.