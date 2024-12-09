In Argentina, a land of promise that welcomes all types of people, They received Javier Negre with the usual generosity that they give to any emigrant. The strange thing is that they did not receive him with the same repugnance with which Negre treated a poor emigrant who was trying to make a living selling hats in a top manta in Galicia. First he asked him if he had permission to be on the boardwalk, as if he were David Hasselhoff in Baywatchand then told him that the articles displayed for public view were pirated. Which was surely true, but which, along with Negre’s lies and journalistic inventions, could well have been part of the trousseau of Buckingham Palace. “It’s bad to sell that, right?” Negre, a seller of certified shit, asked shamelessly.

At a public event at the CPAC (Conservative Action Political Conference), Negre made a most original speech where he explained that four years ago, before the pandemic, he was a very prestigious journalist in Spain who was persecuted because he began to denounce the endemic corruption of the Pedro Sánchez government. The reality is that, four years before the pandemic, Negre published a report about a woman victim of torture, a report that the Justice ruled had been invented from beginning to end and that cost the newspaper The World a rectification and thirty thousand euros of fine. It was difficult to fall higher but Negre’s career in the fabulous genre of fiction journalism had only just begun. Not to mention his overwhelming success in judicial files, which earned him the no less prestigious nickname of “el Condenas.”

It is also true that the modus operandi de Negre is part of the brand new post-truth movement (the usual nonsense), a way of describing a tailored reality whose origins go back to the first australopithecus that he invented that he had seen a mammoth flying by farting. The current resurrection of the movement can be dated to the day when Donald Trump’s press officer said that more people had attended the new president’s inauguration than Obama’s. Then, when television showed images of the magnitude of the nonsense he had unleashed, Kellyane Conway, presidential advisor, explained that the press officer was not lying, that it was not a falsehood but rather “alternative facts.”

The talk that Javier Negre gave the other day was filled to the brim with alternative facts, although the real novelty was that Negre turned his chatty reporter’s camera on himself by inventing a fictitious autobiography in which he only needed to add that he is six feet tall. , has blue eyes and his name is David Hasselhoff. When I see someone lie with so much self-confidence and self-confidence, I have no choice but to think that maybe they are believing their own lies.embracing them with that blind faith with which Negre assured that he spoke with God one day and that God showed him the way. In short, it’s not like God is going to disagree.

I have a colleague who, from time to time, decides to invent the most outlandish alternative facts and sometimes we friends have a hard time trying to get away with it, although we know that he doesn’t do it with bad intentions. Some time ago he took me to a talk with his literature students and began to paint me a natural portrait full of hyperbole and nonsense that I had to cut when he stated that I was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature. But he said it with such conviction, with such vehemence that, damn, I was believing it myself until he got out of hand in Stockholm. I suppose something similar happens to Negre’s admirers, because It’s very hard not to trust a guy who is saying exactly what you want to hear. Even more so if the guy has a direct line to God.