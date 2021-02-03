It all starts with a “Back to the hometown”. It can give rise to outpouring. Not for Anne-Marie Garat, in whom the intimate gives way to anger, inspired by the layers of an ancestral bourgeois hypocrisy. At the Aquitaine museum, she comes to a halt in front of a cartel that bristles. It is about “Blacks and people of color”, came in the 18th century ” in Bordeaux “ for ” learn a job “ and “Perfect their training”, and then a collection is called “Colonial art objects”.

Black mood is written in the first person, the “I” being neither a narrator nor a fictional character. It’s the “I in my author’s language”, says Anne-Marie Garat, born at the bottom of a dead end in the working-class district of Chartrons. This “I” makes speak the ignoble reality of the slave trade, the silences of a city, those of History. It traces the existence of Africans who landed in Bordeaux. It evokes this black Bordeaux, going back through the lives of two of them, Modeste Testas and Marie-Louise Charles, uprooted, deported, forced to acclimatize, dying in poverty. In doing so, she engages in a broader reflection on amnesia and collective lies, this denial of the slavery past, but also of Bordeaux under the Occupation.

Lucid anger against slavery and colonialism

His link to the city was forged in his childhood: modest background, importance of popular education. First commitments. Return of the class struggle. Humeur noire is also a very beautiful and fair self-portrait, by a novelist who usually does not tell her life story. We learn that after having questioned the curator of the Aquitaine museum, named by name, she wrote a column in the newspaper the world. So little has moved on the cartel, that she allows herself to formulate what it would be “Loyal to hang up the damn little cartel”.

The composition of the book coincided with the birth in many countries of a great wave of lucid anger over slavery and colonialism. Something capital would therefore take place in the field of a historical memory to be rewritten. It seems that at its 20 years, the XXI e century has to look at all the proofs of inhumanity of the past, to ward off others to come.