A huge black hole hurtles through space, leaving behind a trail of newborn stars 200,000 light-years across, space scientists in the United States have reported.

The giant monster, which may have been born from an unusual interaction of intergalactic masses, and with a mass 20 million times greater than that of the Sun, makes its way through the darkness and gas clouds it encounters along the way. The incredible forces at play convert this gas into a trail of new stars, captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope cameras.

“We believe that what we see is a trail behind the black hole where the gas cools down and is able to form stars,” explained Pieter van Dokkum, an expert at Yale University.

According to the researchers, the gas is probably expelled and heated by the movement of the black hole. “The gas that lies ahead is discharged due to the supersonic and high-velocity impact of the black hole moving through this gas,” said Dokkum.

Scientists believe he began his journey after being kicked out of a celestial menage-a-trois. The applied theory is that two galaxies possibly merged 50 million years ago and joined two giant black holes, which rotated harmoniously around each other.

A third galaxy, however, collided with them with its own black hole, creating an unstable and chaotic trio that eventually ejected one of them at as fast as a trip between the Earth and the Moon in 14 minutes.

Astronomers say there is no cause for concern on Earth, because the event took place a very long way away and a long time ago, when the Universe was half its current age. It’s visible now because of the time it took light to get here.

The runaway black hole, which had never been seen before, was accidentally discovered, explained Dokkum. “I was scanning the Hubble image and noticed that there was a small scratch. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” he commented. The star trail “is quite surprising, very bright and unusual.”

This is the first black hole with a star trail seen, but according to NASA, it is not necessarily the only one. Its Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, due to launch this decade, should give astronomers a broader view of the Universe, and could lead to the discovery of more events like this one.