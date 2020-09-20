Scientists are trying to cover up a mystery of the universe with the help of a black hole 100 billion times larger than our sun. Scientists believe that black holes can be so or larger than this. If such a blackhole is found, then it can be reached to the bottom of how the universe was created. Scientists believe that with the help of this black hole, Dark Matter can be understood, which has made up 80% of the universe.In a recent study, researchers have talked about an imaginary black hole 100 billion times larger than the sun, which has been called Stupendously Large Black Holes or SLAB. No evidence of their existence has been found, but there are Supermassive Black Hole (SMBH) which are almost as large.

How can this black hole be formed?

“It’s surprising that the potential existence of SLABS has received as little attention as it could theoretically be,” said the theoretical cosmologist Florian Cunnel at Laddwig Magmillion University in Munich. However, it is not understood by scientists how they can be made.



The secret of the universe will open in this way

It was previously believed that they could be formed by the meeting of several huge blackholes, but that theory was rejected. Actually, the time it takes for SMBH to reach its size is not the age of the universe itself. It is therefore believed that SLAB will be formed after Big Bang and hence Dark Matter can be understood with their help.