Do a majority believe that future politics is still possible? The OB election in Wuppertal gives an answer.

I don’t want to go to the level of Christian Lindner and Friedrich Merz. To paraphrase Christian Drosten: I have better things to do. Briefly: In contrast to Lindner, whose understanding of humor could be more broadly anchored, Merz, with his thoughts on homosexuality, represents a small part of society, as does his advertising partner image does, who previously claimed to represent the masses.

This is the decisive change: image and Merz speak for a fringe, not for a diverse and pluralistic majority society. The modernized Greens have now positioned themselves boldly in their bourgeois-liberal center, but there are also Söder, Röttgen, Laschet and until further notice Scholz.

This reversal of the center-to-edge relationship can be seen as a positive development and opportunity, as I am doing. Or you can conjure up who and what doesn’t work at all until the Bundestag election with a reduction to undoubtedly existing emancipatory deficits, character issues and stereotypes. Greens and the two social democratic parties? Just not. Greens and Union? Bad. Green light with FDP? Only about Lindner’s political corpse!

Ultimately, however, this mode of criticism comes down to the fact that the future does not work at all.

Then there would only be the current coalition, which consistently refuses future policy and was ultimately elected for it. At the same time, however, there is a growing awareness that it is high time to leave the Federal Republic of Germany’s snail shell and to embrace the reality of the climate crisis, geopolitical and eco-economic upheavals.

Seen in this way, the most important election this Sunday is not only for the green federal headquarters, the mayoral election in the social democratic encrusted Wuppertal. 350,000 inhabitants, a great past, but today in the city ranking in the last third. Here the SPD incumbent Andreas Mucke becomes the economist Uwe Schneidewind, 54, challenged.

The longtime head of the transformation think tank Wuppertal Institute stands for the Greens and the CDU. The courageous thing is that Schneidewind no longer accepts the evident cultural contrasts between Green Youth and senior CDU members as a knockout criterion, but wants to aggressively tell a common future story about economic, social and ecological projects on which one agrees can without sharing a socio-political worldview and language canon.

Enissa Amani is a German comedian and a left-wing superstar, in social media she alone has as much power as an entire media company. Read why many young people want Amani to be their Chancellor taz on the weekend of 26./27. September 2020. Also: An interview with the philosopher Markus Gabriel and a court report from the trial of a secret service agent of the Syrian dictator Assad. Always from Saturday at the kiosk, im eKiosk or in a weekend subscription. And at Facebook and Twitter.

A ride in hell. You can guess at that when you see that not only Robert Habeck and Armin Laschet have come to Wuppertal to support the same candidate in the past few days, but that the spectrum ranges from Claudia Roth to Jens Spahn.

In the election campaign, Schneidewind carefully sought and spoken his words and, for example, did not make the climate policy area absolute. But he does not hide the fact that he is a member of the Greens and stands for a “green-black project”, not a black-green one. Means like in Baden-Württemberg: Green leads.

This is tough for blacks and reds alike, which is why parts of the CDU customers apparently stayed at home in the first ballot, but the Schneidewind won anyway. But for an absolute majority he also needs these hesitant CDU voters, who are furthest away from him and who are hardest to win for change. Do a majority still believe that other politics can do something better – or not anymore? That is the question for the next 12 months. We get the first answer from Wuppertal.