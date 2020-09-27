Iron-Rich Recipe: Iron deficiency and anemia have become a problem for every other person these days. This problem is mostly seen in women. If your body is also deficient in hemoglobin, then add black gram chaat to the diet every evening. It is tasty in food as well as full of nutritional elements. There is a lot of iron in gram which removes the lack of blood in the body. Not only this, consuming it also reduces the problem like constipation. So, let’s talk about how this healthy chaat recipe is made.

Ingredients for making black gram chaat-

– 1 cup black gram soaked 4-5 hours

– 1/4 cup coriander chopped

Chili chopped

-1 cup chopped onion

-1 cup boiled potatoes chopped

-Custom salt

-2 tsp chaat masala

-1 tsp ground cumin seeds

-Lemon juice for taste

How to make black gram chaat

To make black gram chaat, first wash the black gram and boil it in fresh water. Now remove the water from the grams and cool them. Serve chana chaat by mixing all the spices mentioned as per taste.