Price movements

During the past week, Brent crude rose by 3.62 percent, reaching $93.93 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 3.73 percent to $90.77.

This month, Saudi Arabia, along with Russia, its partner in the OPEC+ alliance, extended a total reduction of 1.3 million barrels per day until the end of the year, which led to an acceleration of the withdrawal from global stocks.

Concerns about supplies pushed Brent and US crude to their highest levels since November.

China, the world’s largest oil importer, is considered a crucial element in the growth of oil demand during the rest of the year.

Its economy’s slow post-pandemic recovery has raised concerns about demand, but it recorded faster-than-expected growth in industrial production and retail sales in August.

Friday’s data also showed that processing operations in oil refineries increased by about a fifth compared to a year ago, in light of maintaining high operating rates to benefit from the increased global demand for petroleum products.

But borrowing costs appear to paint a bright picture.

Although the US inflation rate rose in August, core inflation declined, indicating the possibility that the US Federal Reserve will stop raising interest rates next week, but will likely leave the door open for a possible final hike in November.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the tenth time in a row this week but implied that it was likely to stop there.