The British Daily Star reported that 60% of Indians who were infected with “black fungus” against the background of the Corona virus had their eyes or one of them removed, and that their number reached a few thousand.

Among the cases in which one of her eyes was removed is the patient Anil Vanhead, who, after leaving the hospital where he was being treated for Corona, suffered a headache and swelling in his right eye, as his family resorted to consulting several doctors, until one of them diagnosed him with the black fungus, and the doctor indicated that The only treatment option is surgery to remove the sinuses and the right eye.

Indian doctor Akshay Nair says: “If we do not remove all the contents along with all the tissues, nerves and eyelids, the infection can enter the brain. At this stage, we will no longer be able to save the lives of the patients.”

Symptoms of black fungus disease in the initial stage include runny nose, slight numbness in the cheeks, swelling in the eyes, or headache, so people often postpone visiting the doctor.

It is noteworthy that an outbreak of the black fungus among the recovered from Rona was recorded for the first time on the 9th of this month by doctors in the Indian state of Gujarat, and journalists reported that more than 100 people were already infected in India.