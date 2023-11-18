He Black Fridaythe long-awaited bidding period that follows Thanksgiving, is scheduled for Friday, November 24, 2023. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), it is the busiest shopping day of the year in the United States.

This day has become a tradition rooted in American culture, marking the official start of the holiday shopping season with tempting discounts. The NRF estimates that American consumers will spend a total of $94.4 million on Black Friday in 2023. This represents a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

Black Friday deals usually start online on the afternoon of Thanksgiving Day, later extending to physical stores on Friday. However, some businesses choose to go ahead and offer deals weeks before the long-awaited Black Friday.

These sales, intended to attract crowds of buyers, generally last until the following Monday, known as Cyber ​​Monday. Although, it is worth noting that some stores may extend their discounts during the Black Friday weekend, giving consumers more opportunities to take advantage of exclusive deals.

Black Friday is a major event for retail in the United States. Stores offer discounts of up to 50 percent on a wide range of products, and consumers flock to stores to take advantage of the deals.

Tips to make the most of Black Friday

Planning: Before launching into the shopping spree, it is crucial to plan ahead. Make a list of desired products to avoid impulse purchases. Price comparison: Patience is key. Compare prices at multiple stores before making purchasing decisions. The variation in discounts may surprise. Patience in the lines: Given the high attendance in stores during Black Friday, patience is a virtue. Be prepared to wait in lines and stay calm. Financial awareness: Avoid getting carried away with emotion and set spending limits. Be aware of your budget so as not to compromise your finances. See also USA: inflation makes Thanksgiving celebration more expensive

Shoppers will be able to find discounts of up to 70% in categories such as technology, fashion, home and more.

What is the origin of Black Friday?

The origin of Black Friday dates back to the 1950s in Philadelphia, where stores offered discounts to attract shoppers returning to town after Thanksgiving. The term “Black Friday” became popular in the 1960s, derived from a police bulletin that warned of chaos in the streets due to sales, according to the NRF.

Since then, Black Friday has spread throughout the United States, becoming a national event in the 1980s.. It’s currently a crucial day for retail, where aggressive discounts reach up to 50 percent

Television remains the star product of Black Friday, although the day also stands out for offers on electronics, clothing and toys. As Black Friday approaches, consumers are gearing up to hunt for the best deals and kick off the holiday season with smart shopping and irresistible discounts.

Despite criticism of chaos in stores and pressure to spend, Black Friday remains a notable date for consumers. Data from 2022 reveals that Americans spent $85,900,000,000 on this day, and 60 percent of consumers expected to engage in Black Friday shopping in 2023.